ESPN Re-Signs Veteran Play-by-Play Voice Mark Jones

ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year extension with veteran play-by-play voice Mark Jones. This extends a prolific, 32-year ESPN career for Jones, dating back to 1990.

Today, Jones is one of ESPN’s prominent play-by-play commentators on two of its highest-profile properties: the NBA and college football.

Jones is regularly paired with top ESPN analysts, including Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Doris Burke on the ABC

In his accomplished career, Jones has served as a lead voice for ESPN’s coverage for a litany of signature events and platforms, including: NBA studio programming NBA All-Star and NBA Draft coverage SportsCenter NCAA College Football on ESPN and ABC NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship The World Track & Field Championships ABC’s Wide World of Sports

He’s also the play-by-play voice of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

