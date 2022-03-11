ESPN Re-Signs Veteran Play-by-Play Voice Mark Jones

ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year extension with veteran play-by-play voice Mark Jones. This extends a prolific, 32-year ESPN career for Jones, dating back to 1990.
- Today, Jones is one of ESPN’s prominent play-by-play commentators on two of its highest-profile properties: the NBA and college football.
- Jones is regularly paired with top ESPN analysts, including Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Doris Burke on the ABC NBA Sunday Showcase franchise.
- In his accomplished career, Jones has served as a lead voice for ESPN’s coverage for a litany of signature events and platforms, including:
- NBA studio programming
- NBA All-Star and NBA Draft coverage
- SportsCenter
- NCAA College Football on ESPN and ABC
- NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship
- The World Track & Field Championships
- ABC’s Wide World of Sports
- He’s also the play-by-play voice of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.
What they’re saying:
- Mark Jones: “This is where I want to be. I’m absolutely thrilled to continue this unimaginable journey through sports at ESPN with the most talented people in the industry. I think about walking into the NBA Today and SportsCenter studios in 1990 with a chance to document the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls, and almost 32 years later I’m covering another all-time legend in LeBron James. I’m elated by the opportunities I’ve had. I’ve even interviewed our first Black President Barack Obama. I’ve always loved ESPN, never more than when they allowed me to call my daughter’s [Sophia, a freshman at San Jose State] college basketball game which will always be an indelible moment for the Jones family.”