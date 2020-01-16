Is This the Real Life? There’s a Queen Tsum Tsum Set Available in Japan

The Disney Store Japan offers a lot of very unique Disney products, so it’s rare that we specifically highlight one to bring to your attention. However, every now and then we come across a product that stands out so much that we just have no other choice. For example, you can currently order a Disney Tsum Tsum set based on the iconic band Queen that is just guaranteed to blow your mind.

Yes, this is the real life. This isn’t just fantasy. You can actually get a Queen Tsum Tsum set from the Disney Store Japan. For just 3,850 Yen (about $35), you can own Tsum Tsum versions of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon.

The inner box of this new box set even looks like a stage, so you can stack up your new Tsum Tsum band and have them ready for a concert. Each Tsum Tsum even features their respective instruments on the side.

You can add this killer Queen Tsum Tsum set to your collection now by ordering it here.