Comedian Frank Caliendo Recreates Tony’s “Avengers: Endgame” Opening Speech with #StayHome Twist

“If you find this recording, don’t post it on social media. It’s going to be a real tearjerker.” That’s the advice Tony Stark gave Pepper Potts before delivering a heartbreaking speech at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. Comedian Frank Caliendo didn’t follow that advice when he recreated Tony’s speech and the preceding scene and posting it to his Twitter account.

Of course, being the comedian he is, Caliendo didn’t exactly follow Tony’s speech word for word. Instead, he turned the scene into a topical comedic bit, joking that being stuck at home is like Tony’s experience being lost in space.

Caliendo is known for his impressions of football personalities like John Madden and Jon Gruden, the latter of which actually even draws a reference in the video. Now though, it looks like Caliendo can add a superhero to his list of impressions.

You can relive Tony’s real speech by watching Avengers: Endgame on Disney+.