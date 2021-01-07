Extinct Attractions – Swan Boats

by | Jan 7, 2021 1:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Welcome to Extinct Attractions. Today, we’ll be going on a journey back to the 1970s and experiencing the World through an aquatic form of transportation.

Disneyland's Snow White Scary Adventure to be Renamed Snow White's Enchanted Wish, Sneak Peek Revealed - LaughingPlace.com

Disneyland's Snow White Scary Adventure to be Renamed Snow White's Enchanted Wish, Sneak Peek Revealed – LaughingPlace.com

A couple of weeks ago, D23 released a list of a plethora of different things that Disney is releasing or opening this year, with a special section on the Disney Parks. The article confirmed that Snow White’s Enchanted Wish (the extensive refurb of Snow White’s Scary Adventures) and Avengers Campus would be opening with Disneyland Resort when it reopens.

Over at Walt Disney World, the only confirmed additions for the next year are Harmonious (the new Epcot nighttime show) and Remy’s Ratatouille’s Adventure, with Tron Lightcycle Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind both unmentioned, suggesting that neither will be open later this year when Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Via Disney Parks Blog 

When Walt Disney World opened on October 1, 1971, it was immediately the success that everyone thought it would be, so much so that then-President and COO of the Walt Disney Company, Card Walker, immediately moved to expand the Magic Kingdom. The next year saw the opening of If You Had Wings with the following year adding two bigger attractions that are still in the park today in Tom Sawyer Island and Pirates of the Carribean.

Lost in the shuffle of these bigger additions were the Swan Boats, opening in the Magic Kingdom on May 20, 1973.

Via Walt Dated World 

When the attraction first opened, it cost guests a D-Ticket to ride one of the 12 gas-powered boats adorned with a swan on the front of the boat. In a shrewd move, they transformed the waterways that connected the hub to Adventureland into an attraction where guests could get a scenic view of the park from a new angle. In a way, one could think of it as the park’s first PeopleMover, an attraction where you started and ended in the same place, but could relax and take in awesome views along the way.

Unfortunately, a full ride-through of the attraction doesn’t exist on YouTube, but there are some partial versions out there, all of which make me really wish that I could have experienced it myself. As a whole, the attraction wasn’t particularly exciting, but I am a sucker for attractions like it where you can just sit down and take in the park from a unique angle.

Looking at the waterways of Magic Kingdom now, I just can’t help but wonder how much fun it would be to tour around down there, with a skipper giving me fun little tidbits as I took in the landscaping and saw how breathtaking Cinderella’s Castle looked from down below.

Via Retro WDW

As time went on, the boats shifted from gas to electric power, and without a lot of maintenance, the fleet dwindled down to five boats. As you can tell, there really wasn’t much to the attraction, so they didn’t really put in the work to maintain it, and ultimately they decided it was simply too expensive to keep open, with the attraction quietly closing in August of 1983.

Via Fandom

Over the years, we’ve seen similar attractions open like the Discovery River Boats at Animal Kingdom, but no other ones in a Magic Kingdom-style park.

Via Walt Dated World 

To make matters worse, the plaza dock wasn’t removed until 2014, so everyone could be reminded for years of what used to be. When I visited the park when I was younger, I always yearned to take a trip on the Swan Boats, but alas, that ship has sadly sailed.

Via EDU Blog 

As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from the domestic parks.

Thanks for reading and have a magical day!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed