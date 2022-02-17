Extinct Attractions – Donald’s Boat Builders

by | Feb 17, 2022 1:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Welcome to Extinct Attractions. This week, we’ll be taking a look back at a Disney attraction that on its surface seems like it would be based on a short film, but when one dives deeper, all is not what it seems.

Via Variety 

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards and while Disney and Pixar did very well in the Best Animated Feature category with Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, and Luca all garnering nominations, the company was shut out in the Best Animated Short Film category for the first time since 2009. The Walt Disney Company has traditionally done very well in the category, with 66 nominations and 23 wins between Disney and Pixar, so basically a perennial contender.

Via Wikipedia

One other Disney short film that didn’t receive an Academy Award nomination was “Boat-Builders,” the 99th Mickey Mouse short to be released. Very few of the Fab Five shorts nailed Oscar nominations, with the Silly Symphony brand generally dominating the category in the earliest days. “Boat-Builders” told the story of Mickey, Donald and Goofy’s attempt to build a boat that immediately fell apart upon Minnie banging a champagne bottle on it to christen it.

Via Disney Movies 

Over the years, the film was able to keep enough traction that it played in front of Meet the Robinsons when the film debuted in 2007. Well, it played in front of the standard version of the film, not the 3D version. I’m not really sure how it applied to Meet the Robinsons, maybe the inventing aspect, but nonetheless it was fun to see them put a short in front of it.

Via Wikipedia 

You’re probably asking yourself, what does this have to do with any extinct Disney attractions? Admittedly, not a ton, but it is loosely related to a show that called its home the American Waterfront area of Tokyo DisneySea. The American Waterfront area has a Cape Cod sub-land in it that pays tribute to the New England area. In that Cape Cod area, there is a restaurant called the Cape Cod Cook-Off that tends to have a mini-stage show in it to entertain guests who are eating some traditional American foods.

When the park opened on September 4, 2001, Cape Cod Cook-Off had a show called Donald’s Boat Builders that seemed like a reference to the classic short. However, it was not quite related because instead of Mickey and Minnie there, Chip and Dale took their place. To be honest, the show was in Japanese so it was a little difficult to understand what exactly was going on but it did seem to be a similar story, just with Chip and Dale doing all of the building.

Via YouTube

Donald came out and had some funny gags where it looked like he was swimming across the stage. But outside of that, the show wasn’t particularly gripping, though it did serve a really great purpose of entertaining guests who were enjoying their meals at the restaurant. I’m always a fan of shows who do that because they really help to keep the immersion alive throughout the whole day. Luckily, when the time to move on came along, they kept the show aspect alive by creating a new show called My Friend Duffy, which has seen some updates over the years, but still manages to maintain its core values to this day. Anyway, there’s not much more to say about Donald’s Boat Builders, but it was a nice little diversion while grabbing some burgers and fries.

Via On the Go in MCO 

As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from every Disney park around the world.

Thanks for reading and have a magical day!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed