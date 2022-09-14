“Truth and Lies: The Crypto Couple” Will Premiere September 15th on ABC

ABC News has announced a new special investigating one of the biggest crypto heists of all time. Truth and Lies: The Crypto Couple will air Thursday, September 15th (10:00 p.m.-11:00. p.m. EDT), on ABC as well as the next day on Hulu.
- Bitcoin. NFTs. Burner phones. A rapping tech entrepreneur. How is a hipster couple in New York allegedly connected to a massive 2016 crypto currency exchange theft?
- ABC News’ No. 1-rated Truth and Lies series presents a new special with ABC News chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis reporting on the duo at the center of the financial mystery that rocked Wall Street, which led to $4.5 billion of bitcoin disappearing from an online banking system.
- Heather Morgan was a rising star in the tech community. She had a massive social media footprint, wrote articles about the tech world for Forbes, and even interviewed celebrities.
- However, it was her online presence that really caught people’s attention: under her pseudonym, Razzlekhan, she started to post bizarre and larger than life music videos and rap songs online.
- When she met Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, a quiet computer expert, the two quickly fell in love. They unexpectedly quit their thriving careers and began filling their social media accounts with extravagant trips and lavish gifts, which left their followers wondering – where did all this money come from?
- Truth and Lies explores how this unlikely couple found themselves at the center of a massive crypto mystery, and reveals how Heather’s own rap lyrics may have led authorities straight to her door.
- This hour-long program features interviews with Laci Mosley, host of the podcast Scam Goddess; Sheel Kohli, head of communications and marketing at Bitfinex; David Z. Morris, Coin Desk reporter; Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst; Bennett Tomlin, Crypto podcaster; and Cavier Coleman, artist and Heather’s friend.