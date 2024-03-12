Anaheim City Planning Commission Votes to Recommend DisneylandForward Expansion Plan to City Council

The Anaheim City Planning Commission voted 5-1 in approval of Disneyland’s DisneylandForward plan, sending it to the full City Council.

What’s Happening:

The Anaheim City Planning Commission has voted to recommend DisneylandForward.

Now, the matter will officially be put before the Anaheim City Council for approval.

Disney's plan is to transform Disneyland

While this proposal doesn’t give Disney any new land, it would change the way their existing land is zoned, allowing them to use it as they see fit.

Many were in favor of the plan to move forward, including Disneyland cast members, locals, and even Disneyland Resort

Not everyone was on board, though, and there were many comments from speakers, including Commissioner Luisandres Perez.

Between commissioner questions and public comments, the meeting went into its sixth hour before the vote was taken.

Disney is hoping to have the project reviewed as soon as possible by the Anaheim City Council and have approval before the end of this year.

The moment the Anaheim Planning Commission voted to recommend #DisneylandForward to the City Council pic.twitter.com/pbKQ2IiGfA — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 12, 2024