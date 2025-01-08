Disney Advertising Shares Ad-Supported Monthly Viewership Numbers

Disney Advertising has shared their ad-supported monthly active users and methodology.
What’s Happening:
- As a part of the 5th annual Tech and Data Showcase taking place in Las Vegas as part of the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, Disney has shared some remarkable numbers from their advertising branch.
- Rita Ferro, the President of Global Advertising, revealed that the company’s ad-supported monthly active users, or MAU, have reached a staggering 157 million globally.
- That huge number includes 112 million domestically on average per month over the last six months.
- This number stems from Disney’s goal to create a globally consistent approach and methodology to help estimate ad-supported audience numbers, for which there isn’t an industry standard.
- These ad-supported MAU numbers come from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ users who have watched ad-supported content for more than ten seconds.
What They’re Saying:
- Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising: “Disney sits at the intersection of world class sports and entertainment content, with the most high-value audiences in ad-supported global streaming at scale. We wanted to be the first to offer our industry greater transparency into the methodology used to estimate our engaged global ad-supported monthly active users.”
