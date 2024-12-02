Disney CFO Hugh Johnston to Participate in Q&A at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

Set to be streamed live, we here at Laughing Place will also host a Live Blog during the event.
Disney’s Hugh Johnston will be participating in a Q&A at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

What’s Happening:

  • Hugh Johnston, Disney’s Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a Q&A at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.
  • The Q&A stream will take place on Monday, December 9th at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT.
  • You’ll be able to listen to the webcast at disney.com/investors, and the webcast presentation will be archived.
  • Laughing Place will be here to report any news or interesting tidbits that come out of the call with a Live Blog.

