Disney Executive Rob Mills Receives CMA Founding President’s Award

Disney’s Rob Mills received the CMA’s Founding President’s Award during the award show's rehearsal last night.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Rob Mills, Disney’s Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, received the Country Music Awards Founding President’s Award.
- The executive was awarded the honor during last night’s rehearsal for The 58th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, TN.
- The Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson hosted award show is set to air tonight on ABC.
- Back in 2021, Disney renewed its deal to air the CMA Awards through 2026.
- Disney also acquired the rights to the Grammys late last month.
- Recently, Hulu released a new series called It’s All Country, which was created by CMA hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. The series explores the honest storytelling iconic to the country genre through intimate interviews with some of music’s biggest such as Luke Combs and Lady A.
What They’re Saying:
- Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer: “The CMA Founding President’s Award, determined by our Board of Directors, celebrates individuals who have shown exceptional dedication and service to CMA. Over the past decade, Rob’s outstanding leadership has been instrumental to the growth and success of CMA’s television properties. As we look forward to our next decade of collaboration, we are grateful to have a partner who not only champions Country Music but also continuously seeks innovative opportunities within the network to elevate our genre.”
Read More Country Music: