This afternoon, The Walt Disney Company will be discussing its fouth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 earnings with investors. The call comes as the search for Bob Iger’s successor continues, a new Chairman of the Board has been named, and Disney stock is (currently) back over $100. Follow along as we bring you news, tidbits, and analysis from the earnings event.
Live Blog: The Walt Disney Company Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings
News, analysis, and tidbits from the earnings report and conference call.