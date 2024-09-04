Mike Carr Named President and General Manager at ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston

ABC Owned Television Stations President Chad Matthews announced Mike Carr has been named president and general manager of ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston.

What’s Happening:

Mike Carr moves to Houston from Fresno, California, where he has been named president and general manager of ABC13/KTRK-TV.

He will oversee management responsibility for the station and its ancillary businesses.

About Mike Carr:

Mike Carr has a background in local TV journalism.

He was the news director at KFSN, where he managed content development and operations across the station's television, digital, and social media platforms.

He then began as an intern at KFSN as an assignment editor, producer, and executive producer prior to becoming news director.

Carr also worked in newsrooms in San Francisco and Sacramento.

He cares deeply about the community and sits on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California, The Marjaree Mason Center, and Valley Children’s Hospital.

Carr has a bachelor's degree from California State University in mass communication and journalism.

What They’re Saying:

ABC Owned Television Stations President Chad Matthews: “Mike is an exceptional leader who regularly out delivers both in terms of ratings and the ability to produce high-quality, high-impact news programming. He always steps up to the plate and has been a true asset to the broader stations team. I know his passion and enthusiasm for delivering best-in-class news experiences, as well as his laser-focused, thoughtful and strategic approach to growth and ratings success will be a huge asset at KTRK.”

“Mike is an exceptional leader who regularly out delivers both in terms of ratings and the ability to produce high-quality, high-impact news programming. He always steps up to the plate and has been a true asset to the broader stations team. I know his passion and enthusiasm for delivering best-in-class news experiences, as well as his laser-focused, thoughtful and strategic approach to growth and ratings success will be a huge asset at KTRK.” Mike Carr: “The team at KTRK is among the best of the best. California and Texas share some of the same environmental concerns like extreme heat, drought and wildfires, so I’ve worked closely with them over the years and admire their dedication to innovation, commitment to authentic storytelling, and focus on getting the facts and telling the stories that will matter most in viewers’ lives. Together, I know we will continue ABC13’s dominance on both broadcast and digital platforms while identifying new and exciting opportunities.”