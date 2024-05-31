TIME Names The Walt Disney Company Among 100 Most Influential Companies

For the fourth consecutive year, The Walt Disney Company has been named by TIME magazine as one of their Most Influential Companies.

What’s Happening:

On Thursday, TIME named The Walt Disney Company to its TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

This is the fourth annual edition of the list, and notably, Disney has been featured every year since the list’s inception in 2021.

In detailing the honor, the iconic news magazine highlighted Disney’s competitive strengths in the entertainment industry and noted the company’s focus on achieving profitability in its streaming businesses.

TIME also mentions the company’s venture into gaming with Fortnite, the ventures of ESPN

the ventures of The TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward, and this year, Disney was the only media & entertainment company to be included on the list.

According to Time, to select the list, the magazine’s editors, “request suggestions and applications from across sectors, survey our contributors and correspondents around the world, and seek advice from outside experts.”

“No single data point or financial metric makes a TIME100 Company,” TIME said. “Instead, we are looking at a mosaic of qualities, studying impact, innovation, ambition, and success, all in the many different forms that take shape today.”