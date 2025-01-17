ABC News Reveals White House Team Covering President-Elect Donald Trump and New Administration

ABC News has announced their White House team, covering president-elect Donald Trump and his new administration, with chief white house correspondent Mary Bruce continuing to lead coverage, and

Rachel Scott promoted to senior political correspondent.

What’s Happening:

ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic has revealed the White House team covering President-elect Donald Trump and his new administration.

Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce will continue to lead coverage of the White House and the incoming administration. This will be Bruce’s fifth presidential administration that she will cover for the network. Bruce was the lead correspondent reporting on President Biden’s reelection campaign, his historic decision to exit the race, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. During the final days of the 2024 cycle, she secured an interview with Harris on the trail. Bruce also covered every beat of Biden’s 2020 campaign. Prior to this role, Bruce was senior White House correspondent covering the Biden administration and the 2022 midterm election, and before that, she was senior congressional correspondent.

will continue to lead coverage of the White House and the incoming administration. This will be Bruce’s fifth presidential administration that she will cover for the network. Bruce was the lead correspondent reporting on President Biden’s reelection campaign, his historic decision to exit the race, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. During the final days of the 2024 cycle, she secured an interview with Harris on the trail. Bruce also covered every beat of Biden’s 2020 campaign. Prior to this role, Bruce was senior White House correspondent covering the Biden administration and the 2022 midterm election, and before that, she was senior congressional correspondent. Rachel Scott joins the White House team in a new role as senior political correspondent to cover President-elect Trump and his administration and will continue leading reporting from Capitol Hill. She was previously senior congressional correspondent and lead Trump campaign correspondent, covering the 2024 cycle, including reporting from the President-elect’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the first assassination attempt and anchoring the network’s live coverage of President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Scott has interviewed leaders from both parties, including Donald Trump and two sitting vice presidents — Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. Scott was also part of the international press pool traveling with President Biden for his first official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom she pressed on human rights abuses.

joins the White House team in a new role as senior political correspondent to cover President-elect Trump and his administration and will continue leading reporting from Capitol Hill. She was previously senior congressional correspondent and lead Trump campaign correspondent, covering the 2024 cycle, including reporting from the President-elect’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the first assassination attempt and anchoring the network’s live coverage of President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Scott has interviewed leaders from both parties, including Donald Trump and two sitting vice presidents — Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. Scott was also part of the international press pool traveling with President Biden for his first official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom she pressed on human rights abuses. Bruce and Scott are a part of ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and senior national correspondent Terry Moran.

co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent and co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and senior national correspondent Terry Moran. They will work closely with senior White House correspondent Selina Wang, White House correspondent Karen Travers, who serves on the board of the White House Correspondents’ Association, and White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks, all of whom will report for ABC News’ platforms, including ABC News Live, ABC News Audio and ABC-owned stations and affiliates.

Correspondent Elizabeth Schulze will continue to cover the intersection of business, economics and politics.

ABC News Radio national correspondent Steven Portnoy, a past president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, and correspondent Alex Presha will also report on the latest headlines out of Washington, D.C.

Their reporting will be supported by the White House producing team, including Molly Nagle and Michelle Stoddart, both of whom have been covering the Biden White House for ABC News, as well as Hannah Demissie and Kelsey Walsh, who were campaign reporters for ABC News in the 2024 cycle.

Vice President and Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief Rick Klein oversees bureau operations and manages all news teams based in Washington for breaking news, daily coverage and special events, including coverage of the White House and Capitol Hill.

What They’re Saying:

Almin Karamehmedovic, ABC News president: “ABC News’ Washington, D.C. team is the best in the industry, reporting on the issues which have real impact on our audience. Rachel Scott’s meteoric rise is a reflection of her dogged reporting to get to the heart of every story, and in this new role, I’m confident she will continue to rise to the occasion.”