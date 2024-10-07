TV Review: ABC’s “Scamanda” Immerses Viewers into the Realities of Amanda Riley’s Dramatic Lies

The new ABC series Scamanda, inspired by the Lionsgate podcast of the same name, will explore the lies and scams of California native Amanda C. Riley.

An active Christian and mother, Amanda C. Riley was a beloved member of the Family Community Church. The healthy young woman was seen as a light in her community, with a wide array of friends and notoriety. In 2012, Riley announced that she had been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma in a new blog titled “Lymphoma Can Suck It.” Starting out as a small place where Amanda could share her journey, the blog took off, catching the attention of her community, celebrities, and the world. Finding this wave of support provided Amanda and her family with signed guitars, complimentary trips, treatment money and more. Later announcing she was cancer-free, her community would rally behind her and the miracle of her treatment. The young mother began speaking at her mega church with members viewing Amanda as a symbol of God’s power. Unfortunately, her remission didn’t last long.

In a blog post, Amanda would announce that, not only had her cancer returned, she was pregnant. As her community, once-again, banded together to support her, Amanda would have fundraisers thrown for her, providing her with even more money for her treatments. This beautiful story of community and strength slowly begins to crumble when Nancy Mosciatello, an investigative producer, receives an anonymous tip about Riley’s journey. Through a 5-year deep dive into Amanda’s story, Mosciatello would uncover the truth; Amanda was never sick. Through interviews with church members, ex-friends, community members, and Mosciatello, viewers will get a deep look at how Amanda Riley was able to rip off her community in ABC’s Scamanda.

I had the opportunity to check out the first episode of Scamanda. Titled “Stage 1: Who’s Afraid of Amanda Riley,” the series kicks off Amanda's tale, showcasing the life she lived within her community, her initial cancer diagnosis, the start of her blog, and the beginning of her deceitful manipulations. Through first hand accounts from Amanda’s friends, investigators, and community members, viewers will get an inside look at Amanda’s perceived character, how she was able to get away with lying to so many people, and the journey of learning the truth. Through the first episode, I was pleasantly surprised by how engaged I was in Amanda’s story. As the series shares more details about her “cancer journey,” holes within her tall tales start to unravel.

Through the interviews, Amanda’s friends share the excuses she used to cover up her inconsistencies. Showcasing clips of Amanda’s sermons, interviews, and social media videos as her story progressed, the series never shies away from showcasing the horrifying reality of her scams. Lisa Berry, a former friend of Amanda, breaks down her experiences with the scam artist, starting with their initial meeting where Amanda described Lisa as her “Mother Lookalike.” As Lisa and her husband began spending more time with Amanda and her husband, she began questioning the truth of her actions. Her perspective really highlighted the betrayal those that were scammed must have felt when Amanda’s story finally popped. One of my favorite parts of the first episode was the buildup to the initial investigation.

The series leaves you wondering who sent in the anonymous tip. Was it a stranger picking up on inconsistencies in her blog? Was it someone from her church? Was it a friend? You’ll have to watch to find out, and I highly recommend that you do. The first episode of Scamanda premieres on ABC Wednesday October 9th at 10PM with new episodes releasing weekly. Additionally, new episodes will stream on Hulu the next day.

Read More Reviews: