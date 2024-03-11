Upcoming Agatha Harkness Disney+ Series Retitled to Simply “Agatha”

The ever-changing title of the much anticipated Agatha Harkness series coming to Disney+ has, you guessed it, changed once again! Now, the show is set to simply be titled Agatha.
What’s Happening:
- Via an update to the official On Disney+ website, we’ve learned that the previously titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series will now be known simply as Agatha.
- The series was originally announced to be called Agatha: House of Harkness, before being renamed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, then Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, before finally (?) settling on the current name.
- Agatha herself, Kathryn Hahn, revealed in January that filming on the series was almost completed.
- A short description of the first episode of Agatha was made available through the U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System.
- “In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”
- The cast of Agatha also includes:
- Joe Locke
- Aubrey Plaza as “Rio”
- Ali Ahn as “Alice”
- Maria Dizzia
- Sasheer Zamata as “Jen K”
- Patti LuPone as “Lilia Calderu”
- Emma Caulfield as “Dottie”
- Debra Jo Rupp as “Mrs. Hart”
- Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg will serve as directors for the series.
- Agatha is set to premiere on Disney+ in fall 2024.
