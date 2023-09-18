New Video Puts Spotlight On Anakin and Ahsoka From “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

A new featurette is giving a closer look at the fan-favorite moment that saw Anakin Skywalker appear alongside Ahsoka Tano in the hit Disney+ series, Star Wars: Ahsoka.

What’s Happening:

A new featurette has debuted featuring Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen as they appear in the hit Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, whom Ahsoka once served as a padawan to. While not much else is shared, the featurette also dives into the history of both Dawson and Christensen, who are old friends having gone to school together, with Dawson relating that their chemistry is great since it really is like seeing an old friend again.

Anakin’s appearance in the episode marks the first time the characters have appeared on screen together in live action, having formed a close relationship in the animated series, The Clone Wars.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series also stars: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+

