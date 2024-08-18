“Alien: Romulus” Takes the No. 1 Spot at the Domestic Box Office on Opening Weekend

Disney’s summer of box office successes continues with the release of 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, which took the #1 spot with an estimated $41.5 million opening at the domestic box office this weekend, exceeding industry expectations.
What’s Happening:
- Alien: Romulus achieved the second biggest domestic opening in the current Alien series and the biggest opening of director Fede Alvarez’s career.
- The film — which stars Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson — was also a global hit notching an estimated $108.2 million worldwide.
- This weekend saw The Walt Disney Studios hold both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots domestically with Alien: Romulus and Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The new film was also a hit with critics, as it is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Alien: Romulus caps off The Walt Disney Company’s strong summer at the box office with Disney releasing the No. 1 title for May, June, and July.
- The Walt Disney Studios now account for an estimated 42% of the Domestic summer box office, having held the No. 1 spot for 8 of the 16 weekends.
- Alien: Romulus — which takes place chronologically after 1979’s Alien, which was directed by Ridley Scott — follows a young group of scavengers who come face-to-face with the most terrifying creature in the universe.
