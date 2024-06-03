Disney Shares First Look At New “Bluey” Minisodes Coming to Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Jr.

Disney Branded Television has shared a new clip from the upcoming Bluey Minisodes that will debut on Disney+, Disney Jr. and Disney Channel starting next month in a fun sneak peek.

Disney Branded Television has announced that the first seven Bluey Minisodes will premiere Wednesday, July 3, on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT. The first two minisodes will also air on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel that same day, with the additional five episodes rolling out throughout the network’s “Red, White and Bluey” marathon, which will take place over Fourth of July weekend.

The collection of one- to three-minute Bluey Minisodes is written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The shorts highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.

The second batch of Bluey Minisodes will premiere on platforms later this year, followed by the final batch in 2025.

Global phenomenon Bluey was the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming last quarter among total viewers in the U.S. The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.

Produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

