“Newsies” Cast and Crew Reunite for Broadway Votes Video

The stars of Newsies and the greater Broadway community have come together to get out the vote.
What’s Happening:
- Broadway Votes, the non-partisan voting campaign from the theater industry, has released a new campaign video featuring a Newsies rewrite.
- Directed by Kenny Ortega and written (with revisions) by Alan Menken, Jack Feldman, and Harvey Fierstein, the new video features updated versions of “Carrying the Banner” and “Seize the Day” from the Tony Award-winning musical.
- Original Newsies cast members Kara Lindsay, Tommy Bracco, Ben Fankhauser, and Andrew Kennan-Bolger all return, including a wide array of Broadway talent like Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), and more.
- The LA Times reports that after a meeting with Broadway Votes about a possible collaboration, Menken then sent an email featuring the rewritten lyrics and script, having completed the work with Feldman and Fierstein on his own.
