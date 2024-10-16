“Newsies” Cast and Crew Reunite for Broadway Votes Video

The video includes newly rewritten songs from the Broadway musical by Alan Menken, Jack Feldman, and Harvey Fierstein.

The stars of Newsies and the greater Broadway community have come together to get out the vote.

What’s Happening:

Broadway Votes Newsies rewrite.

rewrite. Directed by Kenny Ortega and written (with revisions) by Alan Menken, Jack Feldman, and Harvey Fierstein, the new video features updated versions of “Carrying the Banner” and “Seize the Day” from the Tony Award-winning musical.

Original Newsies cast members Kara Lindsay, Tommy Bracco, Ben Fankhauser, and Andrew Kennan-Bolger all return, including a wide array of Broadway talent like Nikki M. James ( Suffs , The Book of Mormon ), Antonio Cipriano ( Jagged Little Pill ), Jelani Alladin ( Frozen ), and more.

cast members Kara Lindsay, Tommy Bracco, Ben Fankhauser, and Andrew Kennan-Bolger all return, including a wide array of Broadway talent like Nikki M. James ( , ), Antonio Cipriano ( ), Jelani Alladin ( ), and more. The LA Times reports

More Broadway News: