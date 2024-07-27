“Captain America: Brave New World” Reveals from SDCC – Giancarlo Esposito’s Character, Adamantium in the MCU and More Harrison Ford as Red Hulk

Marvel Studios revealed a whole bunch of new information regarding its latest projects at a big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con – including new details on the fourth Captain America movie, Brave New World.
What’s Happening:
- Captain America: Brave New World kicked off Marvel Studios’ panel at Comic-Con with an appearance from cast members Anthony Mackie, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito and Harrison Ford.
- Giancarlo Esposito, who was spotted in the recently released trailer for the film, will be playing the King of the Serpent Society, Sidewinder.
- Attendees got to see the first few minutes of the film, which included the first full look at Red Hulk.
- According to Variety, Harrison Ford‘s Thunderbolt Ross will be addressing the ending events of Eternals at what is called Celestial Island Summit. Adamantium has been discovered in the ruins of where a dead Celestial appeared in the ocean and is now the most valuable element on the planet.
- Captain America: Brave New World is set after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Sam Wilson carrying the shield and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) taking up the wings of Falcon. Carl Lumbly also returns as Isaiah Bradley in the film.
- Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.
- The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.
- Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for theatrical release on February 14th, 2025.