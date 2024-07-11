Cast of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Makes Their First Appearance at “Descendants: The Rise of Red” Premiere

The cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place made their first appearance as a group at Descendants: The Rise of Red premiere in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

The cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place joined the celebration for another franchise at the Descendants: The Rise of Red premiere in Los Angeles.

David Henrie (Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), Taylor Cora (Winter), Max Matenko (Milo Russo), and Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo) joined the red carpet for their first official appearance as a cast.

Descendants: The Rise of Red will debut July 12th on Disney+ Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is slated to premiere on Disney Channel

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Synopsis:

The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo.

When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Creative Team:

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh, David Henrie and Selena Gomez, who will also guest star.

Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.