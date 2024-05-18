A Simple “Hailey’s On It!” Picnic That Is Anything But Simple In A New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short From Disney Channel

The latest Chibi Tiny Tales visits Oceanside for another installment with the characters from Hailey’s On It! As they try and enjoy a simple picnic that is anything but simple.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel Chibi Tiny Tales short, this time telling a new story based on the characters from their animated series, Hailey’s On It! In the cute chibi format.

short, this time telling a new story based on the characters from their animated series, In the cute chibi format. In the new short, Hailey and Scott try and enjoy a friendly picnic when insects and avian creatures thwart their plans.

Just when they think they’ve got it figured out and they think they have found a safe spot for the picnic, Chaos Bots arrive on scene and cause, well, chaos of course!

After Hailey, Scott, and Beta take on the bots, they can finally enjoy their picnic together – until a surprise rainstorm appears as well. Guess the picnic will wait for another day!

Hailey’s On It!, an original animated comedy-adventure series from Disney Branded Television, premiered earlier this year on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+

an original animated comedy-adventure series from Disney Branded Television, premiered earlier this year on Disney Channel, Disney XD and In it, Auli’i Cravalho (Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana ) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto ( The Good Place ) as the voice of Scott, Hailey’s best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams ( The Boondocks ) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future.

) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto ( ) as the voice of Scott, Hailey’s best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams ( ) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future. From creators and executive producers Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything) , the series, set in Oceanside, California, follows Hailey as she is pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness that lies within. Whether she’s tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

, the series, set in Oceanside, California, follows Hailey as she is pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness that lies within. Whether she’s tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears. Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.