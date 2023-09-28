Covers Revealed for New Marvel Children’s Books Starring Captain Marvel and Spider-Man

Coming in 2024, Abrams Books brings two new titles for aspiring Marvel Super Heroes fans and Marvel has shared a first look at both new covers.

Captain Marvel Soars Above: A Marvel Hello Heroes Book comes from the award winning studio Hello!Lucky, founded by sisters Eunice and Sabrina Moyle.

comes from the award winning studio Hello!Lucky, founded by sisters Eunice and Sabrina Moyle. Eunice Moyle provides the artwork for this book written by Sabrina Moyle as this brand-new series features stories about how the Avengers would act in relatable, hilarious situations that even the strongest hero would find challenging, in the delightful Hello!Lucky style.

Kicking off with Captain Marvel, fan will see everyone’s favorite Kree fighting to save Earth while battling boredom, prank calls, and the need to make everything perfect.

Filled with Easter eggs and characters from across the multiverse, this fully-illustrated gift book will delight Marvel fans of all ages.

Captain Marvel Soars Above: A Marvel Hello Heroes Book hits bookstores on March 26, 2024 and is available for pre-order