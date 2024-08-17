TV Review — National Geographic Strikes Gold with “Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal”

The new 3-episode series from National Geographic takes viewers back to the year 1989 to explore the story of Tommy Thompson, the man who discovered the SS Central America. Within the excitement of discovery and potential riches lies a tale of deceit and turmoil. The new National Geographic show Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal premieres on September 8th.

In the Reagan years, many Americans were all about getting rich. Tommy Thompson was no exception. The young inventor who majored in Engineering at Ohio State University became obsessed with the SS Central America. Also known as the “ship of gold,” the SS Central America sank September 12th 1857 carrying 30,000 pounds of the precious resource. The disaster took the lives of over 400 people and contributed to the Panic of 1957. Using his scientific skills and charm, Thompson began reaching out to investors to fund an expedition to find and collect gold from the wreck of the ship. With an initial investment of 1.5 million dollars, Thompson began his expedition to find the treasure. With huge setbacks and pressure from investors, Thompson eventually had over 12 million dollars from investors. He was unwilling to give up, and on one fateful day in 1989, Thompson and his crew located the SS Central America. The haul was the biggest American treasure ever found. At the time, the gold was estimated to be worth around 1 billion dollars.

While Thompson had found the gold at the end of the rainbow, insurance companies began pouring in trying to claim that their former insurance policies of the ship entitled them to the treasure. With lawsuits continuously landing on Thompson’s desk, his life was tied up in the complicated web of greed. Becoming paranoid, Tommy stored part of the haul in an undocumented and secure location.

Seven years after the discovery, an Ohio court ruled that 92% of the gold belonged to Thompson and his investors. In December of 1999, the bulk was sold for $52 million. Investors were disappointed and frustrated in the resale value, which led to lawsuits, accusations of deceit, and eventually a warrant for his arrest. Throughout the three episode special, viewers will get an indepth look at Tommy’s life, success, and evasion of the law through first hand accounts and dramatic reenactments.

I had an early opportunity to check out Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal. The series, which benefits from an incredibly compelling and engaging story, perfectly drew me into the excitement and drama of Tommy Thompson’s discovery of the SS Central America. The recount consists of Thompson’s family, allies, and adversaries providing viewers with all sides of the incredibly fascinating story of greed. Showcasing Thompson’s incredible mind, viewers will have the opportunity to decide for themselves whether he stole money from his investors, if and where he hid the gold he was accused of withholding from them, and whether he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. National Geographic definitely struck gold. I highly recommend you check out Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal when it premieres on September 8th.

