D23 2024 Panel Recap: “National Geographic’s A Real Bug’s Life LIVE” Offered a Brief Look at Season 2

National Geographic's A Real Bug's Life LIVE panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was exactly what it sounds like – a fascinating show-and-tell experience where panelists Dr. Zak Gezon, Lynn Faust, Michael Carr, and Morgan Belle talked about a variety of bugs and shared intriguing facts about them. As they talked, wild animal handler Diana Terranova took bugs out of their crates, passing them around the speakers and sometimes even wearing them. Here are some of the cool bugs that were showcased.

Fireflies

Lynn Faust, known as the "Lightning Bug Lady," introduced the audience to the world of fireflies, including some surprising revelations. The panel showcased the predatory behavior of certain female fireflies (in a video segment), who mimic the light patterns of other species to lure males to their doom. This deceptive tactic has a significant evolutionary impact on fireflies across the Western Hemisphere. The discussion highlighted how male fireflies have evolved to be cautious, often landing near, but not directly on, a signaling female to avoid being eaten.

Stag Beetles

Michael Carr, an entomologist specializing in stag beetles, shared his experience filming these beetles for the show. The giant stag beetle, with its impressive mandibles, was highlighted for its fascinating behavior, including intense battles between males over food sources and potential mates. The beetles' role in the ecosystem, particularly their contribution to forest health by breaking down decaying wood, was emphasized. Carr explained the delicate balance required in filming these beetles and how their presence in a healthy forest indicates a well-maintained ecosystem. Stag Beetles will be featured in Season 2 of A Real Bug’s Life on Disney+.

Golden Silk Orb-Weaver Spider

The audience was introduced to a Golden Silk Orb-Weaver spider, a large and striking arachnid known for its golden-colored silk, which is incredibly strong—strong enough to be used in sniper rifle crosshairs. This spider was featured in Hocus Pocus 2 and captivated the audience with its impressive web-spinning abilities.

Tarantulas

The panel also explored the world of tarantulas and other large spiders, like the Chocolate Golden Tarantula, a species known for its burrowing behavior and strong fangs. The discussion included amusing anecdotes about encounters with tarantulas in the wild, emphasizing that despite their fearsome reputation, they are gentle giants.

Scorpions

Dr. Zak Gezon demonstrated the unique bioluminescent properties of scorpions under ultraviolet light. This feature helps scorpions avoid predators during the day by ensuring they are fully hidden under rocks. The panel provided safety tips for those encountering scorpions in the wild, including using a black light to detect them at night.

Giant African Millipedes and Their Predators

The panel introduced the Giant African Millipede, a massive, many-legged creature that plays an essential role in breaking down decaying plant material. The discussion turned to their predators, such as the railroad worm, which preys on millipedes by eating them from the inside out.

As you might expect from National Geographic, the A Real Bug's Life LIVE panel also included a conservation message, inspiring attendees to make small changes in their own backyards, like reducing pesticide use and planting diverse vegetation. The panelists emphasized the role of these bugs in maintaining healthy ecosystems and encouraged the audience to appreciate and protect the insect world around them. The panel was not only informative but also a celebration of the incredible diversity and importance of bugs, leaving the audience with a deeper appreciation for these often misunderstood creatures.