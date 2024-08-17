D23 2024 Panel Recap: “Behind the Summer Shenanigans with the Phineas and Ferb Creators” with Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh

“Behind the Summer Shenanigans with the Phineas and Ferb Creators” was among the first panels to start this year at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, drawing a packed crowd into the Backlot Stage to hear from series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh. The hour was primarily spent looking back on the original series’ four-season run, but there were also a few looks ahead to the upcoming revival. Moderated by Variety's TV editor Michael Schneider, the creative geniuses behind Phineas and Ferb took the stage and treated some of their most diehard fans to their signature banter.

In terms of what we learned about Season 5, there wasn’t much that hadn’t already been revealed at Annecy, including showing attendees the same animatic of the season’s opening song (“Summer is Starting Right Now”) with choreography by TikTok sensation Cost n' Mayor. The biggest news was about the makeup of the writer’s room, with about half of the writers returning from the original show, and the other half are young writers who grew up with Phineas and Ferb. Additionally, Olivia Olson, who voiced Vanessa in the original series, has joined the revival’s writing team. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh added, “The energy in the writers' room has been incredible. There are episodes in this season that I believe will become fan favorites.”

One of the fun origin stories shared about Phineas and Ferb was the reveal of a lost-and-found first sketch of what the show became. The concept was born from a simple doodle on butcher paper at a restaurant. As Povenmire recalled, "I drew this triangle-headed kid,” Dan Povenmire recalled being at a restaurant and making use of the crayons and butcher paper on the table. “My wife asked me, 'Who is that?' and the actual words I said were, 'This is Phineas. This is the show we're going to sell someday.'" That fateful sketch laid the groundwork for what would become one of Disney Channel's most iconic animated series, although, after years of development and unsuccessful pitches (including Disney, who initially turned it down), Dan lost track of that initial sketch. “When the show got finally picked up for series, I just happened to be planning a yard sale that weekend. I was going through a bunch of books and stuff like that. I picked up two books and in between them was that drawing.” It felt like a good sign, and Dan now has the first-ever sketch of Phineas framed in his house.

Dan Povenmire often talks about his favorite moment from working on the original run of Phineas and Ferb, but hearing it again at D23 a stone’s throw away from the Disneyland Resort felt poignant. “They showed us they were going to do this thing in the park where the walk-around characters come out and do a dance party,” Dan recalled about Disney Parks approaching him and Swampy while they were knee-deep in production on Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension in addition to episodes and shorts. They remained busy once Phineas and Ferb's Rockin' Rollin' Dance Party debuted at Disney California Adventure, and despite getting emails notifying them that the show was there, neither creator had time to visit the park, and they kind of forgot about it. “I was in the parks with my wife and my daughters; I didn't even think about this thing,” Dan continued. “We were in California Adventure, and I was like, ‘I think I remember an email.’ I went over and asked one of the cast members, ‘Excuse me, this is a silly question, is there some sort of Phineas and Ferb dance party thing that's happening here?’ They were like, ‘Oh yeah, it's right over there. It starts in ten minutes.’ I didn't tell my family. I just said, ‘Okay, come over, stand right here… My wife looked around, there were all these people already lined up for a Phineas and Ferb thing, and she was like, ‘Honey, what is this?’” Dan Povenmire got emotional at the memory of the show’s theme song pumping in through the park’s speakers as the characters arrived and he surprised his family with a Disney Parks experience inspired by something he created.

Asked about the secret formula that made Phineas and Ferb a success with both kids and adults, Dan and Jeff admitted to having created the show to make themselves laugh. Catering to adult viewers was woven into the fabric of the show’s DNA, but another reason the show stood out in the landscape of all-ages animated shows was that there wasn’t really a true villain. “We try to make all of the characters genuinely nice because we've seen a lot of TV for kids where every character was either a jerk or an idiot,” Dan recalled. “They were either really stupid or they were really mean to other characters. We were like, can we make something that's funny and edgy without going to the mean place or the stupid place?” Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz may have the worst intentions, but they’re always silly in nature. Even Phineas and Ferb’s bully, Buford, has a lot of soft qualities and ultimately proves himself to be good deep down.

Phineas and Ferb’s original run began in 2007, so some of the kids who grew up with the show are now working professionals, which led to a weird experience for Dan Povenmire when getting a vaccination. “It's this giant room full of doctors, interns, young doctors, and the guy started talking to me. ‘What do you do?’ ‘Oh, animate.’ ‘Anything I might have seen?’ You don't think about it because he's a doctor.” When Dan told the young doctor that he was not only the co-creator of Phineas and Ferb but also the voice of Dr. Doofenshmirtz, he was star-struck and began informing the other doctors about their celebrity patient, with all of them reacting with excitement. “I hadn't done the math. It's like, oh, of course, you’re all graduating, that's what our people look like these days.”

Attendees of the panel were given a Phineas and Ferb sketchbook and pencil when they entered the presentation, which came in handy when Dan and Swampy stood up and began leading a sketch tutorial, although they often weren’t on the same page (literally). As they drew, audience members could line up at a microphone to ask questions. Since Dan had already shared his Disney Parks Phineas and Ferb experience, a fan asked what kind of attraction they’d like to see created if Disney carved out space at the parks for their I.P. “It would be some sort of roller coaster,” Dan replied. “I feel like they should reskin Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.” But Jeff was thinking even bigger, based on Disney’s recent trend of building immersive themed lands. “Why not a whole tri-state area?” he proposed. “I want to start with manageable goals.”

Another fun question came from a fan of Dan Povenmire’s most recent Disney animated series, asking about a potential Phineas and Ferb/Hamster and Gretel crossover. Povenmire responded, “I think we’ll eventually see some crossover there. It’s always fun to play with our little universe.”

With new episodes on the horizon, fans can look forward to even more imaginative exploits from Phineas, Ferb, and their friends. The excitement at D23 was palpable, and it's clear that the love for Phineas and Ferb is as strong as ever. As Povenmire aptly put it, "It's been a ride, and we're so grateful for all the love and support from our fans." The panel at D23 was a testament to the lasting impact of Phineas and Ferb and a promising preview of the adventures yet to come.