Marvel’s Glittering Mutant Songstress Returns in Variant Covers for “Dazzler #1”

In the X-Men’s new From the Ashes era, mutantkind’s very own pop princess has a song that will unite the masses—and paint a big target on her back—in an all-new Dazzler comic book limited series!
What’s Happening:
- From rising Marvel star Jason Loo (Sentry, Infinity Paws) and extraordinary Marvel newcomer artist Rafael Loureiro, Dazzler kicks off this September and today, fans can check out three all-new variant covers for the debut issue.
- Among the new covers is a piece by Yasmine Putri and a special Windowshades Variant Cover by Marguerite Sauvage, both depicting Alison getting ready to hit the road for her world tour!
- Like many of Marvel’s major launches, Dazzler #1 will literally dazzle at comic shops with a Foil Variant Cover. The incredible piece by superstar artist Kaare Andrews spotlights Dazzler in her beloved ‘80s costume.
- Dazzler, Marvel’s glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years—but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it’s even begun…
- Don’t miss the concert—and comic—event of the year! Check out the new covers and preorder Dazzler #1 at your local comic shop today.