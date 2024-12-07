A Visit to the Dino Dentist Awaits in Latest “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short on Disney Channel

Even dinosaurs need a bit of dental care, as evidenced in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short on Disney Channel, featuring the characters of Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel has debuted a new Chibi Tiny Tales short that visits the world and characters of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
- In the new short, we see Devil Dinosaur suffering a bit of a toothache when he and Moon Girl are enjoy a snack, leading him to a dentist who we can only imagine specializes in dinosaur care.
- After a bit of treatment, which includes diagnosing, fixing, cleaning, and standard dental care on a much, much larger scale, Devil Dinosaur is ready to go.
- Before he leaves, he even gets a choice of a special treat from the toy box for doing great during his appointment. Too bad the Dentist has a waiting room full of other characters waiting for treatment of their own.
- Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the full series of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- Fans can catch the new Moon Girl-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.
