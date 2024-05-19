Could “Auteurs” Fix Disney’s Live-Action Slate?

I might be the lone dissenting voice on the matter, but I’m quite intrigued by Mufasa, the live-action follow-up/prequel to Jon Favreau’s The Lion King. While I’m well aware that the remake didn’t do anything different. In fact, some choices they did make were, in fact, worse. However, there’s something about hearing Barry Jenkins’ name attached that excites me far more than a lot of Disney’s recent live-action slate.

Jenkins is an Academy Award winning writer and director of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. His style is not only noticeable in all his works, with the idea of “family” being dissected with precision. I’d argue having Jenkins take on the family dynamics of Mufasa and his pride is one of the boldest choices Disney has made in recent memory. Being able to see such a distinct voice tackle a Disney tale is welcomed and thrilling.

With this in mind, and my hope at an all-time high for the upcoming film, I decided to pair some other creative voices with various Disney films who have yet to receive the live-action treatment. Not every film needs a live-action incarnation (as evidenced by the somewhat boring slate we’ve recently received), but pair an idea with the right director, while still embracing what makes them unique? I think there’s a chance for some theatrical greatness.

Baz Luhrmann – The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Luhrmann is known for stylized, oversaturated feasts for the senses. Elvis, Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet, this list of technicolor wonders is an exceptional resume. I’ve always been interested in the idea of Luhrmann pairing with Disney, but I’ve never been able to decide what he should tackle. Then, Hunchback came to mind. A melodramatic tale of love, hate, and the power of difference. The Menken and Schwartz score being brought to life with Luhrmann’s percussive directing style would be a wonder to witness. The colors of the Festival of Fools juxtaposed with Frollo’s dark, assaulting lust for Esmerelda? I could cry!

Greta Gerwig – The Rescuers – Now, Gerwig is a co-writer on the upcoming Snow White adaptation, but she is not taking over the reigns as director. Gerwig is my favorite director right now, going three-for-three with her directorial efforts. Her debut, Lady Bird, remains my favorite film of all-time. The way she makes every story she tells so relatable and so human is a gift. The Rescuers is a film/franchise that, I believe, hasn’t been utilized to its fullest potential. The rather sweet crime-fighting story, the rapport between Bianca and Bernard, the possible discussion of the adoption system…these are all ideas that I fully believe Gerwig would tackle perfectly. Since the film’s concept is so malleable, the “case” discussed could also turn into something completely original with the story’s core still intact.

Guillermo Del Toro – The Black Cauldron – The argument of live-action remake dissenters is that the popular films shouldn’t be touched, but instead, those that weren’t successful critically or financially. This brings to mind The Black Cauldron, often regarded as Disney’s biggest animated folly (especially prior to the renaissance). The Middle Ages, harp-playing bards, and The Horned King? A dark and unsuccessful swing for Disney might not have worked before, but what about having the creature king himself working on a live-action adaptation? Del Toro is an Oscar-Winning director who thrives with the creepy, the weird, and the dark. An even larger argument for Del Toro is his love of Disney, yet he’s never worked with the brand. He was initially attached to a dark Haunted Mansion film, along with a series of family-horror films called Disney Double Dare You. Yet, both projects never came to fruition. Maybe a trip to the cauldron is the best option.

Lee Isaac Chung – Bambi – It was recently announced that Sarah Polley, the Oscar-winning writer/director of Women Talking, has stepped away from the rumored live-action Bambi project. While after Iger’s recent comments reassessing their film slate sends Bambi into limbo, the vacancy in the director’s chair brings to mind Chung. His work on the Oscar-nominated Minari, a masterwork of cinema, shows a deft understanding of nature. While the film was a family tale of immigrants and the push to make a life, his lens on the natural world is astounding. Not to sound pretentious, but he made rural Arkansas its own character in the film. Seeing Chung possibly tackle the forest and the families that live within would be wondrous. (But, until then, I’m excited to see Twisters.)

Damien Chazelle – Hercules – Chazelle likes a budget! In my mind, Chazelle works best with sprawling, music-infused tales of dreams and woes. (i.e. La La Land and Babylon) I want him to tackle Hercules with the same passion I have for making everyone in my life watch the 2016 Pete’s Dragon (inarguably the greatest live-action remake from Disney). He would allow the muses to shine, showcase Hercules’ journey to being deemed a god, and the betrayal of Hades. Babylon is quite a funny movie, but remains steadfast in showing the darkness of Hollywood. I think getting a director that could embrace the dark, while still savoring the iconic gospel score would be a hard task. Chazelle though? I believe in him, bless his soul.