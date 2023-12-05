“Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time” Expansion Available Now

Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, the popular video game’s first paid expansion, launched today and is available now.

Charting a course for Eternity Isle, Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time takes place in a brand new world, featuring three biomes unlike anything you’ve seen in the Valley.

takes place in a brand new world, featuring three biomes unlike anything you’ve seen in the Valley. Get ready to uncover new secrets along the shores of Ancient’s Landing, the sunny stretches of the Glittering Dunes, and the jungle depths of the Wild Tangle.

In these mysterious lands, you will embark on a new main story involving Jafar from Disney’s Aladdin and the very fabric of time itself.

Taking place across three acts – all included in the expansion purchase – December will kick off Act One, while Acts Two and Three will release later in 2024.

The first act will introduce players to EVE from Disney and Pixar’s WALL•E , Gaston from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast , and Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled , who all have their part to play in this mystery. There will be two more new friends coming in Acts Two and Three. Players will also uncover the secrets of a new royal tool – the Royal Hourglass – as you hunt for treasure and fix time rifts.

, Gaston from Disney’s , and Rapunzel from Disney’s , who all have their part to play in this mystery. There will be two more new friends coming in Acts Two and Three. Players will also uncover the secrets of a new royal tool – the Royal Hourglass – as you hunt for treasure and fix time rifts. The epic adventure will roll out in three chapters: “Welcome to Eternity Isle” – December 5th, 2023 “The Spark of Imagination” – Spring 2024 “Treasures of Time” – Summer 2024

Check out the expansion roadmap below:

Disney Dreamlight Valley Paid Tiers: