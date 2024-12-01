ABC Builds Hype for Tonight’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” with Behind-The-Scenes Video

And the same performers will appear in the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade broadcast as well.

We’re just hours away from this year’s first Christmas special from the Disney Parks, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, and ABC is giving us a closer look at many of the performers who will be partaking in the festivities.

What’s Happening:

A new video shared by ABC takes guests on a behind-the-scenes look at what visiting Walt Disney World Disneyland The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular .

. The special event takes place tonight (Sunday, December 1st) at 8:01 PM on ABC, returning for its ninth year on the network with special performances by artists from Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

In the video, the stars share some favorite moments from visiting the Disney Parks, and even being part of the Disney legacy, as some of them (like Auli’i Cravalho and Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose) have quite a background with the company.

Elton John even makes an appearance and shares the fun of participating in the holiday special, all the way from the United Kingdom.

Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, ‘ ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’’ also visits Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaiʻi, and features a narration by Kristen Bell, who will share the tale of how the Disney Parks kicks off the most magical holiday ever.

Performances include: Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – "Deck the Halls" / "Holly Jolly Christmas" Auliʻi Cravalho – "Beyond" (from Moana 2 ) Elton John – "Your Song" John Legend – "Always Come Back" / "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – "White Christmas" Ava Max – "O Holy Night" / "1 Wish" Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – "Little Drummer Boy" Carly Pearce – "Let It Snow" Pentatonix – "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" Anika Noni Rose – "Milele" (from Mufasa: The Lion King ) SEVENTEEN – "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"



The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular airs tonight, Sunday, December 1st, at 8:01 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu Disney+