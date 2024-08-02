Enjoy “Play Together” Savings On “Disney Illusion Island” For A Limited Time

To celebrate co-op gaming, Disney Games has announced a special “Play Together” sale for the popular video game, Disney Illusion Island, at 30% off!

What’s Happening:

can now do so with extra savings as a way to celebrate co-op gaming, with a special “Play Together” sale. Those who’ve been wanting to play the popular game with their friends on the Nintendo Switch can now do so with a 30% savings on the digital edition of the game, coming in at a cost of $27.99.

This sale ends on August 12th, 2024 at 2:59 AM EDT.

For more information, or to purchase the game, be sure to check out the official Nintendo Store, here.

In the game, the Fab Four have been summoned to the mysterious island of Monoth to embark on a dangerous mission. Three magical Tomes – powerful books used to protect the island – have been taken, throwing Monoth into chaos! Vowing to be the heroes Monoth needs, Mickey & Friends set off on a perilous quest to explore this vast, unknown world to recover the mystical books. But the journey will not be easy, and with intrigue afoot, not everything is what it seems on this “Illusion Island”

Choose your favorite character – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy – and embark on a grand adventure solo or grab up to three friends in this cooperative 2D adventure platformer. Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through the beautifully hand-crafted world and discover rich biomes and environments as you try to save the world from disaster! Unlock powerful abilities, solve fun puzzles and take on epic boss battles, discover hidden secrets, and meet a cast of original characters as you travel through the never-before-seen island of Monoth.

Featuring fully-voiced animated cutscenes and a magically orchestrated original score, Disney Illusion Island is Mickey Mouse’s triumphant return to games.