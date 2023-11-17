Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Now Available at World of Disney in Disney Springs

Today marked the anticipated release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn and it is currently available in World of Disney at Disney Springs.
- We knew Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn would be available starting today at local game shops, but it turns out World of Disney was in on the fun as well.
- Fans rushed to World of Disney at Disney Springs first thing this morning to purchase the new expansion of the trading card game.
- Fans were lined up outside the store shortly after opening, but by about noon, the line was down to a few guests inside the store.
- As of that time, a Cast Member said everything from the new expansion was still in stock but recommended making a purchase soon before it was all gone.
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will also be coming to mass market retailers on December 1st.
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn features more than 200 new cards with brand-new artwork.
- All cards in this set can be played alongside cards from the debut set of The First Chapter and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks.
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floorborn also adds a new keyword, or game ability, to the Disney Lorcana TCG: Resist. The Resist keyword indicates how much additional damage characters may be able to withstand.
- The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD).