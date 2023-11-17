Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Now Available at World of Disney in Disney Springs

Today marked the anticipated release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn and it is currently available in World of Disney at Disney Springs.

We knew Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn would be available starting today at local game shops, but it turns out World of Disney was in on the fun as well.

Fans rushed to World of Disney at Disney Springs first thing this morning to purchase the new expansion of the trading card game.

Fans were lined up outside the store shortly after opening, but by about noon, the line was down to a few guests inside the store.

As of that time, a Cast Member said everything from the new expansion was still in stock but recommended making a purchase soon before it was all gone.