Hailey and Scott Return For A Brand New Adventure In First Installment of “Disney Roadtrip”

Earlier today, Disney Channel kicked off the first installment of a new short-form series that will see favorites from Disney TV Animated series embarking on chaotic and hilarious roadtrips.

What’s Happening:

Disney TV Animation has debuted the first of a new short series today, Disney Roadtrip , with its first short focused on the fan-favorite series, Hailey’s On It!

In this short we see Beta driving a self-driving car – weird, right? – as Hailey and Scott kick off a road trip, setting out set out to accomplish one of Hailey's silliest tasks yet: visit the Giggleton clown museum!

The new one minute shorts are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity, but more so when each installment is stitched together later on to tell one full story.

While Hailey, Scott, and Beta are kicking off the first chapter of their road trip adventures, other installments of Disney Roadtrip will also include the new series, Primos, as well as the upcoming StuGo, as well as other favorites like Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, and Kiff.

In the full animated comedy-adventure, Hailey's On It!, viewers follow Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Whether she's tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

