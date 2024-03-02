“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit” Now Open at Discovery Cube in Los Angeles

“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit” is now open at the Discovery Cube in Los Angeles. Guests can now experience the children’s museum exhibit based on Disney Junior’s award- winning series.

Guests can join the magical storytelling of Doc McStuffin s as they help Doc and her friends in the new McStuffins Toy Hospital!

There are toys that need check-ups in the ER, toy pets who need to be groomed at the Pet Vet, baby toys that need to be fed in the Nursery, and so much more. Through imaginative play and hands-on activities, children learn important life-lessons about health and wellness. There is so much you can do to take care of you!

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit is produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and presented by Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. Disney character live appearances are not part of the exhibit.

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit Displays: