“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit” Now Open at Discovery Cube in Los Angeles

“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit” is now open at the Discovery Cube in Los Angeles. Guests can now experience the children’s museum exhibit based on Disney Junior’s award- winning series.
- Guests can join the magical storytelling of Doc McStuffins as they help Doc and her friends in the new McStuffins Toy Hospital!
- There are toys that need check-ups in the ER, toy pets who need to be groomed at the Pet Vet, baby toys that need to be fed in the Nursery, and so much more. Through imaginative play and hands-on activities, children learn important life-lessons about health and wellness. There is so much you can do to take care of you!
- Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit is produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and presented by Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. Disney character live appearances are not part of the exhibit.
- You can get more information and purchase your tickets here.
Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit Displays:
- Entry: A small sparkle light feature in ceiling inside the house.
- Reception Desk Phones: There are two phone stations at the reception desk that play music and have character greetings when the button is pressed and held down.
- Big Book of Boo Boos: Interactive screen to diagnose toy ailments, create and Email pictures to the guest home Email address.
- Pet Vet X-Ray Machines: Guests place one of the pets in the scanning station and the RFID reader tells the computer what kind of pet it is.
- Pet Vet Sink: This interactive has 2 leds in the faux water and a fan that is activated via a foot pedal to simulate washing/drying your pets.
- Squibbles Recharge: Guests use the crank to recharge the batteries of a stuffed dog toy.
- Scrub Sink Hand Washing Station: A sink with two water faucets where guest can simulate washing their hands before going into the operating room.
- Flicker Firefly Lights: Turn on the Firefly night lights with two different colors and play soothing wake up or lullaby.
- Operating Room Dragon-Bot Interactive: Help a toy robot feel better by following a series of prompts to fix a glitch in the Dragon-bot’s computer system.