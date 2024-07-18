Madame Tussauds London Introduces Fifteenth Doctor Figure and “Doctor Who” Inspired Set

The Fifteenth Doctor and the TARDIS have landed at Madame Tussauds London, with Ncuti Gatwa collaborating on the creation of his figure.

What’s Happening:

The new Whoniverse-inspired set comes after the culmination of Gatwa’s first season as the iconic Time Lord. As fans eagerly await season two, Madame Tussauds London now brings Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa began working with Madame Tussauds London’s artists in July 2023, attending a sitting and collaborating on the figure’s pose and expression. In May this year, Gatwa met with the team again to give his final seal of approval.

Known for striking costume changes throughout the season, the Fifteenth Doctor’s figure is styled in one of his signature looks.

Created especially for the figure by the show’s wardrobe department, the outfit includes the Fifteenth Doctor’s iconic long leather coat, as well as a hand-knitted top as seen in the first episode of season one, “Space Babies.” Attention was also given to the fine details too – such as his jewelry and hand-painted Gallifreyan nail art.

The Fifteenth Doctor’s figure will be available for Whovians of all generations to meet from Friday, July 19th, 2024 at Madame Tussauds London’s new Baker Street Studios film and TV zone.

What They’re Saying:

Ncuti Gatwa: “It’s been amazing to work with Madame Tussauds London’s artists, what incredible artists they all are. I hope when fans see the figure and the set they feel that they are part of the Whoniverse, that everyone is welcome and they can step into the TARDIS and hop off on an adventure.”

“It’s been amazing to work with Madame Tussauds London’s artists, what incredible artists they all are. I hope when fans see the figure and the set they feel that they are part of the Whoniverse, that everyone is welcome and they can step into the TARDIS and hop off on an adventure.” Jo Kinsey, Madame Tussauds London’s Studio Manager: “It’s been wonderful working with Ncuti Gatwa to bring the Fifteenth Doctor to life at the attraction. Ncuti Gatwa is a Time Lord for modern times, his charisma and flair have brought the world’s longest-running sci-fi show to a new generation and we’re proud to immortalize that with his new figure. Having Russell T Davies unveil the new Whoniverse-inspired set was the icing on the cake as we offer fans the chance to step into their own episode of the legendary series. The Whoniverse is looking very bright, and we’re sure that fans will be lining up to see the Doctor and feel like a fellow companion!”