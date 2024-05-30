The Doctor’s Help is Swiped Away in New Clip from “Doctor Who”

Not all is fine in Finetime as the Doctor gives an unsolicited request in this new clip from this week’s episode of Doctor Who, “Dot and Bubble.”

What’s Happening:

In this newly released clip, we’re introduced to Lindy Pepper-Bean (Callie Cooke) and her dot and bubble, a 360-degree social media projection around her head that keeps her connected with other friends throughout Finetime.

While jamming out to “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” and superstar hunk Ricky September (Tom Rhys Harries), we see the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) pop up on one screen, warning Lindy that her life is in danger because of creatures out there in the “real world.”

Lindy immediately ignores this and swipes the Doctor away. As she continues to jam out to the music, the camera pans back to reveal a slug-like creature on the other side of the room.

Watch the new clip for yourself below.

About Doctor Who:

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

