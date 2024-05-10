The Doctor Comes Face to Face with the Terrifying Maestro in Newly Released Clips from “Doctor Who”

Just ahead of the two-episode premiere of Doctor Who tonight on Disney+, two new clips have been shared from the second episode, “The Devil’s Chord,” featuring Jinkx Monsoon as the wickedly villainous Maestro.

What’s Happening:

In the first newly released clip, we’re introduced to the story’s wonderful villain, Maestro, who describes themself as being music itself.

Maestro is seen talking a Mr. Timothy Drake (Jeremy Limb), a supposed genius who was able to find “the lost chord.”

Just from this short clip, we see how Jinkx Monsoon immediately commands attention and takes over the scene with massive charisma and terrifying charm.

Watch the first clip for yourself below.

The second clip focuses on the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby’s (Millie Gibson) first encounter with Maestro.

Hearing the same “giggle” from his encounter with the Toymaker (in “The Giggle”

See the Doctor and Ruby attempt to escape from Maestro in the clip below.

About Doctor Who:

On Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.

New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

