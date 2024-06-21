Disney Celebrates Donald Duck’s 90th Birthday with 90s-Themed Block Party in New York City

This week, Disney hosted a 90s-themed block party in New York City’s Rockefeller Center to celebrate Donald Duck’s 90th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

On Thursday, June 20th, Disney hosted an exclusive 90s-themed New York City block party at HERO NYC at Rockefeller Center to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the iconic Disney character, Donald Duck.

Featuring musical guest DJ Pee Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), the immersive experience brought together guests from around the globe who danced the night away to special performances, snapped cool photos and explored fun Donald-themed products from Disney licensees and retailers like Baublebar, BoxLunch, Cakeworthy, Citizen, Hot Topic, Loungefly, Pandora, RSVLTs, Vespa and more.

Actors Busy Phillips, Kissy Simmons, Gregory Diaz IV and Kalen Allen, were amongst the celebrity guests who attended the party inspired by Donald Duck’s iconic feisty and lovable personality.

New Donald Duck-inspired products from some of the most recognizable brands will continue to drop and be available throughout the summer.

