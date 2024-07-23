Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this August, including new episodes of Disney Junior favorites Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, SuperKitties, Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

TV Shows

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2
    • August 2nd – All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)
    • August 14th – Episodes 1-11
  • Are You Sure?!
    • August 8th – Two Episode Premiere
    • August 15th – Episode 3
    • August 22nd – Episode 4
    • August 29th – Episode 5

New Library Additions

Wednesday, August 7

Thursday, August 8

Monday, August 19

  • OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, August 21

Thursday, August 22

  • Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)

Friday, August 23

Wednesday, August 28

  • Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)
  • SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

