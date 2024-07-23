Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this August, including new episodes of Disney Junior favorites Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, SuperKitties, Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
TV Shows
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2
- August 2nd – All Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)
- August 14th – Episodes 1-11
- Are You Sure?!
- August 8th – Two Episode Premiere
- August 15th – Episode 3
- August 22nd – Episode 4
- August 29th – Episode 5
New Library Additions
Wednesday, August 7
- Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)
Thursday, August 8
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)
Monday, August 19
- OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, August 21
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
- Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)
Thursday, August 22
- Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)
Friday, August 23
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, five episodes)
Wednesday, August 28
- Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
