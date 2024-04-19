As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 22nd-27th:
- Monday, April 22
- Performance by ITZY
- Emily Henry (Funny Story)
- Earth Day-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Report on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees
- The Power of Us: Ginger Zee (The Earthship and how to transform your home outdoors)
- Tuesday, April 23
- Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor and Zendaya (Challengers)
- Danielle Steel (Only the Brave)
- Adam Rubin and Liniers (The Truth About the Couch)
- Dog adoption event
- The Power of Us: Report on the amount of global paper consumed and how to save money and resources
- Wednesday, April 24
- Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)
- Lori Bergamotto (Prom trends)
- Chef Newt Nguyen (Newt: A Cookbook for All)
- The Power of Us: Report about clothing
- Thursday, April 25
- Jon Bon Jovi (Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story)
- Take Your Daughter to Work-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Report on Venice’s new travel fees
- The Power of Us and Facebook Marketplace
- Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)
- Friday, April 26
- The Power of Us: Ginger Zee (Tips on sustainable grocery shopping)
- Saturday, April 27
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.