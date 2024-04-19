As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 22nd-27th:

Monday, April 22 Performance by ITZY Emily Henry ( Funny Story ) Earth Day-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Report on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees The Power of Us: Ginger Zee (The Earthship and how to transform your home outdoors)

Tuesday, April 23 Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor and Zendaya ( Challengers ) Danielle Steel ( Only the Brave ) Adam Rubin and Liniers ( The Truth About the Couch ) Dog adoption event The Power of Us: Report on the amount of global paper consumed and how to save money and resources

Wednesday, April 24 Jerry Seinfeld ( Unfrosted ) Lori Bergamotto (Prom trends) Chef Newt Nguyen ( Newt: A Cookbook for All ) The Power of Us: Report about clothing

Thursday, April 25 Jon Bon Jovi ( Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story ) Take Your Daughter to Work-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Report on Venice’s new travel fees The Power of Us and Facebook Marketplace Eddie Redmayne ( Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club )

Friday, April 26 The Power of Us: Ginger Zee (Tips on sustainable grocery shopping)

Saturday, April 27 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.