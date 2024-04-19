“GMA” Guest List: Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Bon Jovi and More to Appear Week of April 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 22nd-27th:

  • Monday, April 22
    • Performance by ITZY
    • Emily Henry (Funny Story)
    • Earth Day-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Report on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees
    • The Power of Us: Ginger Zee (The Earthship and how to transform your home outdoors)
  • Tuesday, April 23
    • Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor and Zendaya (Challengers)
    • Danielle Steel (Only the Brave)
    • Adam Rubin and Liniers (The Truth About the Couch)
    • Dog adoption event
    • The Power of Us: Report on the amount of global paper consumed and how to save money and resources
  • Wednesday, April 24
    • Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)
    • Lori Bergamotto (Prom trends)
    • Chef Newt Nguyen (Newt: A Cookbook for All)
    • The Power of Us: Report about clothing
  • Thursday, April 25
    • Jon Bon Jovi (Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story)
    • Take Your Daughter to Work-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Report on Venice’s new travel fees
    • The Power of Us and Facebook Marketplace
    • Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)
  • Friday, April 26
    • The Power of Us: Ginger Zee (Tips on sustainable grocery shopping)
  • Saturday, April 27
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.