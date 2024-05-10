As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 13th-18th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 13th-18th:
- Monday, May 13
- Performance by Kidz Bop
- Luke Newton, Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)
- Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)
- A report on weight loss products
- Tuesday, May 14
- Ike Ejiochi (Tips on how to travel in Quebec on a budget)
- Rob McElhenney (Welcome to Wrexham)
- Performance by Train and REO Speedwagon
- Wednesday, May 15
- Performance by Stray Kids
- Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood (The Great American Baking Show)
- Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton)
- Winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Thursday, May 16
- David Beckham (Beckham)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Celebration of 30 years of Disney on Broadway
- Friday, May 17
- Performance by New Kids On The Block
- Jaclyn Lee (Report on dragon boat racing)
- John Oates
- Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga)
- Saturday, May 18
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.