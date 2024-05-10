As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 13th-18th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 13th-18th:

Monday, May 13 Performance by Kidz Bop Luke Newton, Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan ( Bridgerton ) Jimmy Kimmel ( Jimmy Kimmel Live! ) A report on weight loss products

Tuesday, May 14 Ike Ejiochi (Tips on how to travel in Quebec on a budget) Rob McElhenney ( Welcome to Wrexham ) Performance by Train and REO Speedwagon

Wednesday, May 15 Performance by Stray Kids Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood ( The Great American Baking Show ) Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie ( Bridgerton ) Winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary )

Thursday, May 16 David Beckham ( Beckham ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Celebration of 30 years of Disney on Broadway

Friday, May 17 Performance by New Kids On The Block Jaclyn Lee (Report on dragon boat racing) John Oates Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy ( Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga )

Saturday, May 18 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.