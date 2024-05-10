“GMA” Guest List: Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham and More to Appear Week of May 13th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 13th-18th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 13th-18th:

  • Monday, May 13
    • Performance by Kidz Bop
    • Luke Newton, Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)
    • Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)
    • A report on weight loss products
  • Tuesday, May 14
    • Ike Ejiochi (Tips on how to travel in Quebec on a budget)
    • Rob McElhenney (Welcome to Wrexham)
    • Performance by Train and REO Speedwagon
  • Wednesday, May 15
    • Performance by Stray Kids
    • Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood (The Great American Baking Show)
    • Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton)
    • Winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Thursday, May 16
    • David Beckham (Beckham)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Celebration of 30 years of Disney on Broadway
  • Friday, May 17
    • Performance by New Kids On The Block
    • Jaclyn Lee (Report on dragon boat racing)
    • John Oates
    • Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga)
  • Saturday, May 18
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

