Hailey Becomes A Pop Sensation (Kind Of) In This Week’s “Hailey’s On It!”

Literary references abound in this week’s Hailey’s On It! As Scott tries his hand at luging and Hailey tries filling in the shoes of a pop sensation.

The Biggest Luger

Scott is running from a seemingly predatory owl and hides at Hailey’s. Obviously. She has just completed her task for the episode, completing a 5000 piece puzzle.

Getting that out of the way this quickly implies that this episode will be solely about Scott. And spoiler alert, it is. The Owl that is chasing him is equipped with a USB drive that contains a video. What, were you expecting a letter?

Similarly to my not-so-subtle reference though, through the video Scott discovers that he is a legacy in the sport of luging, and is being invited to qualify for the Ingebretsen Luging Academy.

The video excites Scott, but Hailey is curious as to how Scott is a Luging LEGACY. That would mean he comes from a line of Lugers, right?

While Scott is practicing with a homemade luge outside of his house, his mother comes outside and is rather upset to see him luging. Before this goes full Coco, we learn that yes, his dad was a luger. Before their divorce, they were always chasing dreams and having fun – but it was a luging injury that left Scott’s dad in the hospital for an extended stay, where he developed a deep respect for doctors. When he was released, he went to medical school and became an ophthalmologist, and it was all work and no play, which Scott’s mom said was the ultimate tragedy of the luging.

She wants her son to be happy and fun, and not take a turn like his dad did thanks to the injury. Yes, it’s flawed logic, but we’re running with it.

This also puts the idea in Hailey’s head that Scott could get very hurt, and decides that maybe she should reach out to Scott’s dad to help. It should also be noted that Scott’s dad, though divorced, is still close – the family does Karaoke every Wednesday. So when he shows up not on a Wednesday, it is a bit surprising but nothing too crazy or far fetched.

However, the bigger surprise is when he actually encourages Scott to become a luger, just like his old man. This obviously upsets his mother, but she relents, and the training on the homemade luge continues as a montage begins with an 80’s ski-movie style song.

Eventually, Scott gets to Ingebretsen with his parents and Hailey, and ends up inadvertently tumbling down the luge course without the sled. He hates it. He had zero fun, and would much rather have done that with water and not ice – you know, like a water slide. Heck, he’d even pay to do that. You know, like a water park.

I think we know what Scott wants to do after all.

An Imposter Is Born

Scott and Hailey are waiting to meet the hottest pop star around right now, Kelci Fyre. Not just because they are fans, but because Hailey has the task of making sure she listens to her demo song that she wrote after an injury involving the ceiling fan, “I’m Seeing Double.”

However, Kelci only has time for a few more fans as her aggressive manager, Janica, is insisting that they hit the road. Hearing this, Hailey stumbles through the line and ends up crashing into a merchandise both and rolling over the rest of the way to Kelci’s table.

They meet each other and realize how strong the resemblance between them is – and if you’ve been paying attention to your assigned reading – this is very much The Prince and the Pauper.

And, just like the Twain novel, a scheme is hatched. Enough of a distraction is created to give Kelci a chance to get to a place where nobody can find them – U.F.Dough – and a deal is formed. Hailey will take the place of Kelci so she can have the chance to be a regular person again for a day, as long as she listens to her demo tape.

Hailey, Beta, and Scott head to Kelci’s triple-decker bus to live in the life of luxury, but Hailey doesn’t get to enjoy it for too long as Janica appears, taking Hailey on a minute-to-minute itinerary of commercial shoots, rehearsals, and photo sessions. Plus, she just secured a spot tonight on Oceanside TV live to perform her new song.

Uh oh. Only Kelci knows the new song, not Hailey. Beta creates a distraction, pretending to be the hottest star on Click-Clock right now – a cat that cat play the piano, but now also can talk apparently.

Hailey discovers Kelci at Cost-Whoa, lounging on some demo furniture and tell her the situation – and they both quickly discover the root of the problem: Janica.

So, they rush into the studio, having taken their original places and Kelci fires her manager…who is also her mom. We didn’t know that. Oh well. She has a social media star to manage now (but also, not really.).

The good news – Kelci listened to Hailey’s demo, and she loved it. They are going to perform that song together tonight on live television. Another task item complete, and another great song for the series.

