Take A Look Behind The Voice of Envy In Pixar’s “Inside Out 2”

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the recording sessions where the award-winning Ayo Edebiri lent her voice to Envy, one of the new emotions in Inside Out 2.

What's Happening:

All eyes (and ears!) are on Envy today, as Pixar Animation Studios has shared several posts celebrating one of the newest emotions that fans can see in the upcoming Inside Out 2.

In one of their posts, we see some behind the scenes footage of the award-winning actress, Ayo Edebiri, lending her voice to the new character that we’ll get to meet on the big screen when the film arrives in theaters on June 14th.

Envy may be small, but she sure knows what she wants. She’s perpetually jealous of everything everyone else has, and she’s not afraid to pine over it. Envy’s wishful thinking and fascination with the newest, coolest thing pulls her attention in all directions and longs for what Riley doesn’t have.

Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann says Envy represents the “I wish” feeling that teens know all too well. “We really lean into social comparisons at this age,” he says. “So Envy being tiny comes from the idea that she would always be wishing she was as tall as everyone else.”

Producer Mark Nielsen added, “Dr. Dacher Keltner, who’s a professor at Berkeley, a psychologist and an author, was a great partner to us for the first film and we workshopped with him extensively: jealousy came up a lot and ended up becoming Envy because nobody really wanted to spend time with jealousy as a character.” Ayo Edebiri voices the tiny Emotion.

Edebiri has been most recognized for her performance in the critically-acclaimed hit FX The Bear, for which she has won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award, and a Primetime Emmy. She is no stranger to voice acting however, as she can be heard in the Netflix animated series, Big Mouth , as well as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem .

eturns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14th.