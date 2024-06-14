Official Soundtrack to Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Now Available On Streaming Platforms

As the movie is now in theaters, fans can now listen to the original soundtrack to the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2, on most major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Outside Intro Go Team! The Life of Riley Thread the Needle Riley Protection System Creating a Sense of Self Demo Day Ride and Prejudice Anxious to Meet You Seeking Val-idation Sending Out an S.o.S. Bloofy & Co. Flight for Fighting Fawn of a New Day Return to Imagination Land To Project and Disserve What's the Big Idea? Red Hairing Recovering a Sense of Self Joyless The Puck Drops Here A Mind at Freeze Growing Up is Hard to Do Glide and Joy Every Messy, Beautiful Part of Her Inside Outro Done Track Mind

The film returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up. The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown. “Inside Out 2″ is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon. The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters nationwide.

The Inside Out 2 Original Soundtrack Track Listing: