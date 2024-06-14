Official Soundtrack to Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Now Available On Streaming Platforms

As the movie is now in theaters, fans can now listen to the original soundtrack to the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2, on most major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

  1. Outside Intro
  2. Go Team!
  3. The Life of Riley
  4. Thread the Needle
  5. Riley Protection System
  6. Creating a Sense of Self
  7. Demo Day
  8. Ride and Prejudice
  9. Anxious to Meet You
  10. Seeking Val-idation
  11. Sending Out an S.o.S.
  12. Bloofy & Co.
  13. Flight for Fighting
  14. Fawn of a New Day
  15. Return to Imagination Land
  16. To Project and Disserve
  17. What's the Big Idea?
  18. Red Hairing
  19. Recovering a Sense of Self
  20. Joyless
  21. The Puck Drops Here
  22. A Mind at Freeze
  23. Growing Up is Hard to Do
  24. Glide and Joy
  25. Every Messy, Beautiful Part of Her
  26. Inside Outro
  27. Done Track Mind

  • The film returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up. The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown. “Inside Out 2″ is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon. The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.
  • Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters nationwide.

The Inside Out 2 Original Soundtrack Track Listing:

