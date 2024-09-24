Favorite Muppets Pay Tribute To Jim Henson On His Birthday

Several of Jim Henson’s most fan-favorite creations have appeared in a very special new video celebrating what would be his birthday today.

It’s a very special day in the world of The Muppets, as they have shared a video honoring and celebrating their creator, the late Jim Henson on his birthday.

In this special video, Kermit the Frog is joined by Gobo Fraggle as they (without saying why in particular) embrace the day and honor it as a day of celebrating creativity.

The pair are soon interrupted by Oscar the Grouch, who uses his grouchiness to push them away to be creative elsewhere. But what a twist! Oscar just wanted the alone time to lay down a very creative trash bouquet that he made on a nearby bench.

The camera then cuts to reveal a special plaque honoring Henson that is on the bench, honoring his birthday.

Born September 24th, 1936, the iconic Jim Henson is responsible for the creation of The Muppets and Sesame Street. Henson himself performed Kermit the Frog (among many others) before his passing in 1990, the lead Muppet surrounded by a rambunctious cacophony of friends. Before his passing, Henson also gave the world other Muppet characters and worlds, adding more to Sesame Street (home of Oscar the Grouch) and Fraggle Rock (home of Gobo Fraggle), along with more ambitious endeavors like Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal .

