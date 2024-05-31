“Jim Henson Idea Man” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

The Original Soundtrack for the new Disney+ documentary Jim Henson Idea Man is now available on all your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Composer David Fleming has written the score to the much-anticipated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man .

. The soundtrack, released by Hollywood Records, is available today, May 31st, on digital platforms, coinciding with the documentary’s release on Disney+.

David Fleming is an American composer known for his original music for film and television, including HBO's The Last of Us , Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith , and the Netflix epic fantasy feature Damsel .

, Amazon’s , and the Netflix epic fantasy feature . Those wanting to listen to the original score can now stream or purchase digitally through all major platforms, including Apple Music Spotify

Jim Henson Idea Man is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Mike’s review of the Ron Howard directed documentary here

.

What They’re Saying:

Fleming reflects on the score: “Jim Henson was a creative force whose imagination exploded with color and energy. With the score for Jim Henson: Idea Man, I wanted the music to capture the same kinetic joy that Jim injected into his stories, while also underpinning the quiet spirit at the center of that whirlwind. It was an honor to reunite with Ron Howard to help explore the life of a man whose work has resonated so deeply with so many, including myself.”

Jim Henson: Idea Man (Original Soundtrack) Track List

1. Jim

2. Muppets, Inc.

3. Boy Genius

4. Kermit

5. Bert & Ernie

6. Jane's Declaration

7. Expanding Horizons

8. Television

9. Sesame Street

10. Magic

11. A Different Plane

12. Fork in the Road

13. Frank Oz

14. The Team Grows

15. Cyclia

16. Pitching the Muppets

17. Miss Piggy

18. Creature Shop

19. Directing Chaos

20. Keep Moving Forward

21. Death in the Family

22. Thank You Jim