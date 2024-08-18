This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 19th-23rd:

Monday, August 19 – Guest Host RuPaul Maya Rudolph ( Loot ) Nymphia Wind, Sapphira Cristál and Plane Jane ( RuPaul’s Drag Race ) Musical Guest Tommy Richman

Tuesday, August 20 – Guest Host RuPaul Colman Domingo ( Sing Sing ) Sanaa Lathan ( The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat ) Musical Guest KALEO

Wednesday, August 21 – Guest Host RuPaul Diane Lane ( Feud: Capote vs The Swans Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ( The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat and The Deliverance ) Musical Guest Big Sean

Thursday, August 22 – Guest Host RuPaul Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs ( The Crow ) Gabby Thomas ( 2024 Paris Olympic Games ) Musical Guest Pepe Aguilar

Friday, August 23 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.