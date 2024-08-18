“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Maya Rudolph, Sanaa Lathan and More to Appear Week of August 19th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. This summer, Jimmy Kimmel takes a break while his friends and fellow comedians fill in as Guest Host.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 19th-23rd:

  • Monday, August 19 – Guest Host RuPaul
    • Maya Rudolph (Loot)
    • Nymphia Wind, Sapphira Cristál and Plane Jane (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
    • Musical Guest Tommy Richman
  • Tuesday, August 20 – Guest Host RuPaul
    • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
    • Sanaa Lathan (The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat)
    • Musical Guest KALEO
  • Wednesday, August 21 – Guest Host RuPaul
    • Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs The Swans)
    • Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat and The Deliverance)
    • Musical Guest Big Sean
  • Thursday, August 22 – Guest Host RuPaul
    • Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs (The Crow)
    • Gabby Thomas (2024 Paris Olympic Games)
    • Musical Guest Pepe Aguilar
  • Friday, August 23
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.