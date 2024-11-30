"Kimmel" also welcomes Chris Martin and Dick Van Dyke, Tyler Perry, Anthony Jeselnik, and Billy Eichner to the show

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 2nd-6th:

Monday, December 2 Jamie Lee Curtis ( The Last Showgirl ; The Sticky ) Hannah Einbinder ( Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go ) Musical Guest Ava Max

Tuesday, December 3 Jude Law ( Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ; The Order ) Kyle Mooney ( Y2K ) Musical Guest Denzel Curry

Wednesday, December 4 Tyler Perry ( The Six Triple Eight ) Anthony Jeselnik ( Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All stand-up special) Musical Guest Busta Rhymes

Thursday, December 5 Billy Eichner ( Mufasa: The Lion King ) Chris Martin and Dick Van Dyke (“ALL MY LOVE” music video) Musical Guest Thee Sacred Souls

Friday, December 6 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.