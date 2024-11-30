“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Jude Law, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More to Appear Week of December 2nd

"Kimmel" also welcomes Chris Martin and Dick Van Dyke, Tyler Perry, Anthony Jeselnik, and Billy Eichner to the show
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 2nd-6th:

  • Monday, December 2
    • Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl; The Sticky)
    • Hannah Einbinder (Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go)
    • Musical Guest Ava Max
  • Tuesday, December 3
  • Wednesday, December 4
    • Tyler Perry (The Six Triple Eight)
    • Anthony Jeselnik (Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All stand-up special)
    • Musical Guest Busta Rhymes
  • Thursday, December 5
    • Billy Eichner (Mufasa: The Lion King)
    • Chris Martin and Dick Van Dyke (“ALL MY LOVE” music video)
    • Musical Guest Thee Sacred Souls
  • Friday, December 6
    • TBA

