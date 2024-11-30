This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 2nd-6th:
- Monday, December 2
- Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl; The Sticky)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go)
- Musical Guest Ava Max
- Tuesday, December 3
- Jude Law (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew; The Order)
- Kyle Mooney (Y2K)
- Musical Guest Denzel Curry
- Wednesday, December 4
- Tyler Perry (The Six Triple Eight)
- Anthony Jeselnik (Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All stand-up special)
- Musical Guest Busta Rhymes
- Thursday, December 5
- Billy Eichner (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- Chris Martin and Dick Van Dyke (“ALL MY LOVE” music video)
- Musical Guest Thee Sacred Souls
- Friday, December 6
- TBA
